WILLIE P. EMANUEL JR.

ST. PAULS — Willie P. Emanuel Jr., of St. Pauls, departed this life on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at the age of 72.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Bethel Hill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Boles-Saint Pauls Funeral Home.

