WILLIE "BILL" STORMS

BLADENBORO — Mr. Willie "Bill" Storms, 101, of Bladenboro, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. He was born June 16, 1919, to the late George Albert and Martha Hester Storms of Bladen County.

When Bill was 16 his father died, leaving him the responsibility of managing the farm and providing for his mother and six younger siblings. This laid the foundation for him becoming a successful farmer and businessman.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mildred Milligan Storms. They enjoyed spending time at the beach with family and friends, and both were avid fishermen. He had a quick wit and was always ready with a funny story. After Mildred's death, Bill enjoyed rose gardening. Many ladies in Zion Hill Baptist Church remember always receiving a red rose on Mother's Day. He will be remembered for his many dog shows. He and his dog, Rose, were the source of entertainment at churches, nursing homes, schools and civic functions throughout Bladen and surrounding counties.

Bill was a lifelong member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. He often said he started attending when he was in his mother's womb. He is survived by his children, Jane White (Jerry), Billy Ray Storms (Vicki), Brenda Hales (Tommy), and Judy Cooper (Dwight). Also surviving him are grandchildren, Ray Storms, Karen Storms, April Storms Britt, Martha Strickland, Boyce White, John Hales, Jenny Felsen, and Christy Beres; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. He also leaves behind a sister, Becky Storms Sessoms of Stedman; and a brother, Earl Storms of Bladenboro.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Shelby Hester Storms; a great-grandson, Benjamin Beres; four brothers, Byron, R.J., George, and Bennie Lee; and two sisters, Tessie Bowles and Katie Mae Graham.

The family would like to thank Liberty Hospice, Dee Freeman and Ruth Jacobs for their loving and compassionate care.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private burial for family will be held at Pine Crest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to a favorite charity or Zion Hill Baptist Church would be appreciated.