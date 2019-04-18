WILLIE OXENDINE

PEMBROKE — Willie W. Oxendine, born July 1, 1925, departed this life on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, making his journey of 93 years surrounded by family.

He was a faithful member of Riverside Independent Baptist Church.

The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Independent Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Oxendine was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Claude and Mrs. Ella Oxendine; his wife, Martha L. Oxendine; two sons, Willie Jr. and John Glenn Oxendine; three brothers, Henry Oxendine, Barney Oxendine and Lacy Oxendine; and two sisters, Eunice Locklear and Hazel Lowery.

Mr. Oxendine leaves behind to cherish his memories two sons, Danford Oxendine (Margie) of Lumberton, and Dallas Oxendine (Patsy) of Rowland; three daughters, Phyllis Oxendine (John) of Middlesex, Lenora Sampson (Daniel) of Pembroke, and Felica Hinnant (Fred) of Wilson; 19 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a special daughter-in-law, Barbara Farley (Steve) of Fairmont; a devoted nephew, Lester Locklear (Connie) of Pembroke; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.