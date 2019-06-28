WILLOW CLARK FREEMAN

FAIRMONT — Willow Clark Freeman, 75, of Fairmont, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at McLeod Hospice of Florence, S.C.

The funeral services will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at Harvest Church of the Assemblies of God with Revs. Bobby Joe Hunt, Clennie Jones and Terry Oxendine officiating.

Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The visitation will be an hour prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. at Harvest Church of the Assemblies of God.

Mrs. Freeman was born May 1, 1944, in Robeson County.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley Clark and Emma Ivey Clark; a son, Stoney Freeman; and a stepson, Michael Allen.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, MD Freeman of the home; a daughter, Lori (Freeman) Jones and husband, Aaron M. Jones, of Summerville, S.C.; six sisters, Marie Carter and Jan Clark, both of Fairmont, Dorothy Chavis and Delois Chavis, both of Rowland, Betty Locklear of Pembroke, and Margaret Hanchey of Lumberton; four grandchildren, Skylar and Marcus Freeman, and Canaan and Emersyn Jones; two great-grandchildren, Leeland, and Annzley Stone; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.