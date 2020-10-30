WILMA LEE JACKSON

LUMBERTON — Ms. Wilma Lee Jackson, of Lumberton, was born on March 4, 1927, in Granville County, and departed this life on Oct. 30, 2020, at Lumberton Health and Rehab, completing her journey of 93 years.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, George William Jackson and James Emmitt Jackson.

The graveside service will be Monday at 12:30 p.m. at the Rowland Cemetery.

Ms. Jackson leaves to cherish her memories her sister, Alda Jackson Kinlaw of Lumberton, and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 11 a.m. to noon at Boles Funeral Home in Rowland.

Boles Funeral Home in Rowland is serving the family.