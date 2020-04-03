WILTON ELLIOTT BROWN SR.

LUMBERTON — Mr. Wilton Elliott Brown Sr., age 86, of Lumberton, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at home.

He was born in Columbus County on March 26, 1934, to the late Woodrow Wilson Brown and the late Marie Macon Brown.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Edward Brown; and a sister, Lorraine Dennis.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Jo Britt Brown of the home; a son, Elliott Brown and wife, Jill, of Fairmont; three daughters, Jewell Brown Leggett, Maria Brown Cooke and husband, George, and Regina Brown White and husband, Mark, all of Lumberton; 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren; and special friends, Elizabeth Freeman, Carol Locklear, Jennifer Connor, Connie Sanderson, Mary Beth Collins, and Rolanda Collins.

A private graveside service will be held at the Britt Family Cemetery.

