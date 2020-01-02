WINDY LEE WINESETT ROTAN

FLORENCE, S.C. — Windy Lee Winesett Rotan, 58, of Florence, South Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.

Mrs. Rotan was born in Dillon, South Carolina, a daughter of the late Bobby Miller Winesett and Joyce Ann Rogers Williams. She graduated from Western Carolina University as a licensed practical nurse. She worked for Southeastern Hospital in Lumberton, before moving to Florence in 1990, where she worked for Bruce Hospital in Florence and the Saleeby Center in Hartsville. She was a member of the Pentecostal faith, and loved flowers and gardening.

Surviving are her husband of 25 years, Buck Rotan; and a brother, Rob Winesett of Lumberton.

Memorials may be made to Truth Chapel, 1400 W. Evans St., Florence, S.C. 29501.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with the service to be held at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.