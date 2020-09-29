1/1
Winford "Buddy" Hammonds Jr.
WINFORD JR. HAMMONDS "BUDDY"

LUMBERTON — Mr. Winford Jr. Hammonds (Buddy), 415 Country Lane of Lumberton, departed this life on Sept. 26, 2020, at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton.

Mr. Hammonds was born Sept. 30, 1957. He was the son of Wilbert and Dorothy Hammonds.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbert Hammonds.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory a son, Brandon Hammonds (B) of Lumberton; his mother, Dorothy Hammonds of Lumberton; four brothers, Wendell Hammonds (Teresa), Jeffery Hammonds, Jerry Hammonds (Gloria) and Tony Hammonds, all of Lumberton; five sisters, Quessie Pittman (Bill), Janice Lowery (Delton), Linda Hammonds, Carolyn Roberts, and Deborah Godwin (James), all of Lumberton; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton, with Rev. James Mitchell Cummings and Rev. Willie Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow at Lumbee Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton, prior to the funeral.



Published in The Robesonian from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Revels Funeral Home
3575 N Roberts Ave
Lumberton, NC 28360
(910) 671-6886
