YVONNE BAUCOM MCMILLAN

RED SPRINGS — Yvonne Baucom McMillan, 96, of Red Springs, passed away at her home on Feb. 25, 2020.

Mrs. McMillan was born in Belmont on Dec. 9, 1923. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Harvey Floyd McMillan.

Mrs. McMillan was a loving wife, mother of six children, grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 15. She was an active member of Trinity Methodist Church for over 50 years.

As a graduate of Flora McDonald College, Mrs. McMillan was an elementary school teacher in the surrounding towns of Hope Mills, Laurinburg, Parkton, Philadelphus, Raeford and Red Springs for 32 years.

Upon her retirement, she enjoyed her hobby of making personalized wedding and other special-occasion cakes. She was widely known as "Cake Lady Yvonne" and many sought her delicious cakes.

Mrs. McMillan was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed playing bridge. In her later years, she enjoyed sharing scripture, recipes and "clean" jokes via email with many of her friends.

Survivors include her children, Michael McMillan (Patty) of Ft. Mill, South Carolina, Gena McLendon (Charles) of Conyers, Georgia, John McMillan (Jill) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Carol Parsons of West End, David McMillan (Elise) of Pittsboro, and Glenn McMillan of Laurinburg.

The visitation will be at Boles Funeral Homes of Red Springs on Friday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The graveside services will follow at Alloway Cemetery in Red Springs at noon.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mrs. McMillan's church, Trinity Methodist Church, or a .