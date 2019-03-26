Obituary
Zoilo F. Rodriguez Jr.

LUMBERTON — Mr. Zoilo F. Rodriguez Jr. 28, of Lumberton, passed away on March 24, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his father, Zoilo F. Rodriguez, Sr.

Zoilo is survived by his mother, Joann Tuttle of Lumberton; a brother, Jeffery Rocheleay (Heather) of Vermont; two sisters, Marie Rodriguez and Deanna Rodriguez, both of Massachusetts; a special mother, Tammy Riggall; a special father, John Lyman; a special brother, Shawn Cummings; special sisters, Corrina Cummings and Amanda Lancaster; several aunt and uncles, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday. March 28, 2019, at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton for close family and friends.
