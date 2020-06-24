Barbara Geannie Wallendorff
1935 - 2020
Barbara Geannie (Greeman) Wallendorff 1935- 2020 Cremation has taken place and services have been set for Barbara Gean "Geanie" Wallendorff, 84, who passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Gardiner Home in Phoenix, Arizona. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service will be recited at 5:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the church. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to the Vigil Service and on Monday one hour prior to Mass.

MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

March 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss! Have missed visiting with her and Doc.
Al and Lois Ann Shedden
Friend
March 24, 2020
To Geanie's family, I want you to know what a joy she was to me. It was an honor to do her hair at Deer Trail, but more importantly, she was a delight! May God bless you all and may Geanie be a Peace.
Cleta Elder
Friend
March 24, 2020
May God rest her soul. Such a lovely caring lady. Our thoughts are with all the Wallendorf family
Artis & Marlene Kalivas
Friend
March 24, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Mel and the family
Bill and Bev Miller
Acquaintance
