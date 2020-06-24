Barbara Geannie (Greeman) Wallendorff 1935- 2020 Cremation has taken place and services have been set for Barbara Gean "Geanie" Wallendorff, 84, who passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Gardiner Home in Phoenix, Arizona. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service will be recited at 5:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the church. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to the Vigil Service and on Monday one hour prior to Mass.



