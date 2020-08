Or Copy this URL to Share

1937- 2020 Barbara Jean Rawl-Daniels, 83, of Green River, Wyoming died August 9. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, 275 Samuel E. Diggs Road, Trenton, South Carolina.Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralchapels.com

