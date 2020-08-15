Bonnie Lee Castagna 1930- 2020 Bonnie Lee Castagna, 89, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020 at Neilson Place in Bemidji, MN after a courageous battle with cancer.
Bonnie was born September 25, 1930 in Menomonie, Wisconsin, an only child to Arnold and Clarice Retzloff.
On July 30, 1955, she married James J. Castagna at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Menomie, Wisconsin. Bonnie and her husband made their home in Bemidji, Minnesota where they raised their two sons.
Bonnie enjoyed reading, walking, watching sports and joining close friends for card games and meals. She loved all animals, but cats were her undeniable favorite.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, James J. Castagna, one son, Jeffrey (Kelly) Castagna, daughter-in-law Barb Castagna (Steve) and two grandchildren: David Castagna and Laura Castagna.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Steven Scott Castagna.
Cremation has taken place and a private family service has been held.
In lieu of flowers, donations to a local Humane Society in her honor would be appreciated.
Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com
.