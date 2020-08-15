1/1
Brian Harvey
Brian Harvey 1970- 2020 Brian C. Harvey, 50, of Grand Junction, CO, died July 28, 2020, at home.

Brian was born June 20, 1970, in Salida, CO, to Curtis and Lyndall (Hornbussel) Harvey. He attended schools in Superior, NE; Mankato, KS; Montrose, CO; and Rock Springs, WY. He married Tonya Schuh, welcomed children, Jeanette, Josette, and Steven. Following his marriage to Miyako Sato in 2000, Eric and Anna were born.

Brian is survived by his father, Curtis Harvey, of AZ; wife, Miyako Harvey; in-laws, Katsuhisa and Satomi Sato, of Japan; children, Jeanette & her spouse Shawn Wright, Josette & her spouse Tony Maciel, Steven Harvey, of WY, Eric Harvey and Anna Harvey of the home; grandchildren, Jaken, Zayden, Rayne, Lyric, Aydin, Avia, and Ezekiel; along with sister, Alayne Harvey and her children, Beth, Sarah, Scott, and Nicholas; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lyndall Logan; grandparents, Edith (Feess) Sutter and Edwin & Donna Mary Hornbussel.

Brian and Miyako made their home in Reliance, WY; Nara, Japan; and resided in Grand Junction since 2010.

He enjoyed playing the guitar, going shooting with kids, and hiking.

Loving memories can be shared at: https:/www.brownscremationservice.com/obituary/Brian-Harvey#twform.

Published in Rocket Miner from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
