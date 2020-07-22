Bryce Wright 1980- 2020 Bryce Rodney Wright (father, son, brother, uncle, grandson, friend) passed away on July 9, 2020. Bryce was born December 26, 1980, in Ogden, Utah, to Cheri Ann Russell Wright Kelso and Rodney Wright. He was also loved dearly by his step-parents Darwin Kelso, Tammy Zinn, and Kim Kraus Wright.



Bryce was raised in a loving family in Green River and Evanston, Wyoming. In his formative years he attended Green River High School and Evanston High. During this time, Bryce formed passions of hunting, fishing, boating, motorbiking, raising rabbits, and enjoying the outdoors with his friends and family.



Bryce was crafty, innovative, a man of many traits, and he found value and enthusiasm in his everyday work. He was an entrepreneur, arborist, chef, welder, wood-worker, auto mechanic, and carpenter. Moreover, he spoke highly of his friends and coworkers who he had the privilege to work beside each and every day.



Bryce admired the place he called home - a true lover of nature. It was common to witness Bryce regard with wonder a glistening lake, taking in a Wyoming sunset, holding a fishing pole in his hand, shredding down the mountain on his snowboard, taking in a mountain bike ride, hiking with his friends, spending time at the cabin, working in his garden, and planning annual hunting trips with his family. These experiences were most enjoyable for Bryce when he had close family and friends nearby. He truly enjoyed all the natural beauty of his home.



Bryce's journeys were many. He was an open-minded free spirit, and sought out new experiences. Music was a big part of Bryce's life and an accompaniment to his adventures. Bryce is most often described as the person in the room with the biggest heart and the best smile. He was there to assist a friend in need.



Proud father to Charlee (age 15) and Alaina (age 14) - the girls were the love of his life. His goal was to raise self-sufficient, strong women, and he encouraged them to seek out all the opportunities life has to offer.



Bryce is survived by his Children (Charlee Wright and Alaina Wright), Mother (Cheri Ann Russell Wright Kelso), Father (Rodney (Kim) Wright), Siblings (Kyle Kelso, Whitney Bennett, Austin Wright, Shannon Wright ). Significant Other/Dear Friend (Tessy Malan). Grandma (Mary Jean Wright) and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews. He loved all his family dearly.



He is preceded in death by his loving Step-Father (Darwin Kelso), and Grandparents (Francis Max Russell, Charlene Shupe Russell, Gilbert Wright, Colleen Coxey, Roy Coxey).



Genuine, thoughtful, authentic, proud, honorable and a man with a contagious smile - Bryce brought great light and joy to this world, and he will be sorely missed.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to Bryce's daughters:



Charlee and Alaina Wright at 213 Hansen Avenue, Evanston, WY 82930



