1929- 2020 Charles James Besso, 90, of Grand Junction died June 3. Following cremation services have been set for Charles Besso who passed away on Friday March 20, 2020 at his home. A military graveside service and inurnment will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. A Vigil Service will be held following.



