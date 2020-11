Or Copy this URL to Share

1958- 2020 Charles William Rudelich, 62, of Rock Springs died November 16. Mr. Rudelich was born November 1, 1958 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Following Cremation, A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Masks and Social Distancing will be required.



