1984- 2020 Chersten Allred, 36, of Rock Springs died November 8. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, November 14 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 2055 Edgar St, Rock Springs, WY. There will be a viewing one hour prior. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com