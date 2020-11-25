Clyde Dean Hanks 1953- 2020 Clyde Dean Hanks, of McKinnon, WY, passed away at his home on November 17, 2020 after suffering a brief illness.



Clyde was born September 20, 1953 in Rock Springs, WY to Earl and Velma Hanks. He grew up on the family ranch in McKinnon, WY. He graduated with honors from Green River High School. Starting after high school, Clyde began his early career as a pipefitter. He progressed to be a journeyman pipefitter and a supervisor with the Mountain West for many years. He then returned to the family ranch to his lifelong career as a rancher. This was his true calling in life, and he followed in his Dad's footsteps doing what they both loved.



On June 15, 1998 he married the love of his life, Michelle Kay Realing (Mike); Clyde and Mike were blessed with 4 children in a blended family; Christopher, Cassie, Cindy and Gail. They made their home in McKinnon, WY where Mike worked at the local school until her retirement and Clyde worked the ranch.



Clyde enjoyed every part of being a western man, including rodeo and especially bronc riding, which he tried his hand at as a young man. He liked to fish on his boat and hunt. Rifles and riding horses were also his hobbies. Clyde lived the life he enjoyed on the ranch with his family. He was a quiet, hardworking man who was very well respected and much loved as the patriarch of his family.



He is survived by his loving wife Mike Hanks; son Christopher (Katie) Camis; daughters Cassie (Matt) Nelson, Cindy (Clay) Grant, Gail (Adam) Camis-Bateman; as well as grandkids and great-grandkids who all loved their Papa Clyde. He is also survived by his brothers Larry (Patty) Hanks and Ken (Bonnie) Hanks; several nephews and nieces; Uncle Dan (Charla) Youngberg; and his faithful and loving dog Meeka.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Velma Hanks; his niece Jessica Hanks; and grandparents from both sides.



Funeral Services will be held at Crandall Funeral Home in Evanston, WY on Wednesday November 25, 2020. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. Services are at 11:00 a.m. Graveside service will follow at the McKinnon, WY Community Cemetery.



Due to current health concerns, facial masks are required to be worn.



