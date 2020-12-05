1/1
D'Ann Quickenden
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share D'Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
D'Ann Quickenden 1944- 2020 D'Ann Quickenden, 76, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah following a brief illness.

D'Ann was born on March 19, 1944 in Roseburg, Oregon, the daughter of Clyde and Agnes Fullerton.

She graduated from Roseburg High School before attending Southern Oregon University.

D'Ann was crowned Miss Oregon in 1963. She represented Oregon in the Miss American pageant in September 1963.

D'Ann married Michael Quickenden in Roseburg, Oregon on May 3, 1968. They were happily married for 52 years.

She worked at Herbergers and then in the Rock Springs jewelry business for several years before subsequently retiring. Prior to her passing, she worked at Quickenden Chiropractic Clinic. She loved to spend time with her family; most of all her grandchildren. D'Ann enjoyed watching home shopping channels. She was an avid fan of QVC. QVC deliveries were a common occurrence; almost always with someone else in mind. D'Ann lived for making anyone she encountered feel special. She showered those around her with kindness. She will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her husband Michael Quickenden; sons Brent Quickenden, Ty Quickenden and wife Kari; grandchildren Breanna Quickenden, Zachary Quickenden, and Tasha Payne all of Rock Springs, WY. D'Ann also leaves behind family in Roseburg, Oregon.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father.

Cremation will take place. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rocket Miner from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home & Crematory
2800 Commercial Way
Rock Springs, WY 82901
(307) 362-3876
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fox Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved