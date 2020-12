Or Copy this URL to Share

1965- 2020 David R. Thomason, 55, of Laramie died November 26. He was born September 24, 1965 in Rock Springs.



Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.



