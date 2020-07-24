1/1
Deanna Iris Houdek
1953 - 2020
Deanna Iris (Leo) Houdek 1953- 2020 Deanna Iris Houdek, 66, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Cheyenne Wyoming.

She was a resident of Cheyenne for the past 43 years and a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Deanna was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on October 22,1953, the daughter of Ping Gee Leo and Fone Ming Chin.

She attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1972 graduate of Rock Springs High School. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Wyoming.

Deanna married Richard James Houdek on November 9, 1979 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was employed by Qwest Communications for twenty-six years and retired in 2005.

Her interests included spending time with her family, fishing, artwork, watching football, shopping for bargains and winning at slot machines. She also enjoyed playing bingo, Monopoly and a mean game of Scrabble.

She was a very caring parent and grandmother. Deanna had a wonderful sense of humor.

Survivors include her son Richard Leo Houdek and wife Melissa of Cheyenne, Wyoming, two sisters; Melody Leo of Seattle, Washington and Patricia Leo of Tigard, Oregon; two grandchildren, Mia Ann Houdek and Jace Richard Houdek of Cheyenne, Wyoming and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard James Houdek, her sister Gardenia Leo and another sister who died in infancy.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Vase Funeral Chapel. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Published in Rocket Miner from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Vase Funeral Home - Rock Springs
Funeral services provided by
Vase Funeral Home - Rock Springs
154 Elk Street
Rock Springs, WY 82901
(307) 362-5607
Guest Book sponsored by Vase Funeral Home - Rock Springs

3 entries
July 25, 2020
Richie. I was lucky to know both your parents for a long time. Your father was my student aid at LCCC - long ago. Loved chatting with your mother. Best wishes.
Dick Krahenbuhl
Friend
July 24, 2020
Richie and Melissa, so sorry for the passing of your mother. I so enjoyed visiting with them at your house or the fire station. You both are in Diane and my prayers.
Jim Martin
Friend
July 24, 2020
Loss of a great woman. Have not seen you or your mom in years. Tried to see you at the fire sttion on south side. We used to sit you when you were real young. Please accept my condolences and Robyn my daughters for your loss.
Richard Valliere
Friend
