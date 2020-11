1947- 2020 Dennis "Marco" Mark Rubeck, 83, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died November 3. Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at The Fish Bowl,1410 Uinta Drive, Green River, Wyoming.Social distancing and masks are suggested.Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com