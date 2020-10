Or Copy this URL to Share

1946- 2020 Donald Munoz, 74, of Green River, Wyoming died September 25. Military Graveside Services and interment will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Riverview Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are suggested.Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

