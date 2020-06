Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Elsie's life story with friends and family

Share Elsie's life story with friends and family

1929- 2020 Elsie Lee, 99, of Green River, Wyoming died March 24. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Riverview Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Expedition Island Pavilion, 475 South 2nd East, Green River, Wyoming.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store