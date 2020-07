So sorry for this dear man's passing!! He was such a great man of truth, integrity & loyalty to this Country, our Community & his family! He told me so many wonderful, inspiring stories of his childhood in Red Lodge, Montana & his years of service in the Marines! I truly feel honored to have been part of this wonderful man's life & his beautiful family!! He spoke so often of his family & childhood memories with great fondness & love!! God bless you Emil, Rest in peace dear man!!

Tammy Kloefkorn

Friend