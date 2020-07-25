Eugene McMartin 1953- 2020 Eugene D. McMartin "Shorty" (67) of Thermopolis, Wyoming.



Preceded in death by his father Thomas W. McMartin and his hunting partner Levi P. King.



Survived by his wife of 35 years, Ellen M. McMartin; his mother, Lillian McMartin; sister, Peggy Jereb; bothers, John McMartin, Garland McMartin; his daughters, Crystal (Carl) Hardman, Marjorie (Jonathan) McDonald; his sons, Chad McMartin, Justin McMartin, TC (Sara) McMartin, Granite (Amanda) McMartin; his bonus kids Becky (Dave) Millieson, Jacci (Jeff) Nickle and Cindy (Nate) Messenger and many more who called him Dad. He was a proud grandpa to Ryan Herman, Briana Herman, Breezy Harman, Devin McMartin, Sahalia Shoemaker, Lilly McMartin, Lane McMartin, Brecc McDonald, Alex McMartin, Avery McMartin, Mica McDonald, Scarlett McMartin, Brooklyn McMartin, Rawley McMartin. His bonus grandkids include Amanda King, Katie King, Maurice King, Cameron Nickel, and Emory Nickel.



Gene was born in Laramie and grew up in Rock Springs, he enjoyed his summers as a boy in Colorado with his grandparents. He loved Mountain Dew, a good meal, talking politics, driving too fast, growing trees, dancing, playing cards, playing bubbles, visiting the casino, The Sawmill Creek Band, watching Westerns, watching MASH, hunting shows, Fox news, Bob Ross, he was a 67 year old 16 year old and enjoyed life until the end. Shorty never met a stranger, everywhere he went he made a friend even in the city. He was an avid hunter, fisher and bull shitter, a published artist, a Dad to anyone who needed one, CEO of Grandpa Daycare, an oil man for over 40 years, and a loving husband.



He passed away with his family by his side and a shot of Crown Royal by a waterfall in Salt Lake City, Utah, at St. Mark's hospital on 21 July 2020.



