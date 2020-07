1957- 2020 Frank Ortega, 63, of Green River, Wyoming died July 18. Cremation will take place and private family service will be held.A memorial ride will start at 9:00 A.M. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Green River Chamber of Commerce, 1155 West Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, Wyoming.Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com