1954- 2020 Fred Alan "Al" Bowden, 65, of Green River, Wyoming died June 21. The family of Fred Alan "Al" Bowden respectfully requests donations be made in his memory to Mission at Castle Rock Activities Fund, 1445 Unita Drive, Green River, Wyoming, 82935
Private Family Services will be held.
Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com
Published in Rocket Miner from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.