Fred Alan "Al" Bowden
1954 - 2020
1954- 2020 Fred Alan "Al" Bowden, 65, of Green River, Wyoming died June 21. The family of Fred Alan "Al" Bowden respectfully requests donations be made in his memory to Mission at Castle Rock Activities Fund, 1445 Unita Drive, Green River, Wyoming, 82935

Private Family Services will be held.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Published in Rocket Miner from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
