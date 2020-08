Or Copy this URL to Share

1935- 2020 Harriett Marion Parks, 85, of Evanston died August 5. In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held at the Amesville Cemetery, near Etna, WY on August 14, 2020 at 2:00 P.M.



