Irene Kalivas
1923 - 2020
Irene Kalivas 1923- 2020 Irene A. Kalivas, 96, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at Sweetwater Memorial Hospital in Rock Springs, WY. A long time resident of Green River, Irene died following a brief illness. God took our precious Mother back to heaven where she is free of any pain.

She was born on November 1, 1923 in Gary, Indiana, the daughter of Aristides and Anna Bekiarellis.

Irene attended schools in Kataraktis Chios, Greece and Gary, Indiana.

She married John Kalivas on January 31,1949 at the Episcopal Church in Green River. He preceded her in death on November 11,1991. Together they operated the Independent Grocery Store for many years.

Irene devoted her last 39 years doing volunteer work for many organizations in Sweetwater County. Her association with Sweetwater Memorial Hospital and her work with many other volunteers at the gift shop was truly a highlight of her life. Volunteering for Meals on Wheels, the Soup Kitchen, and the breakfast club at the Senior Center were among the organizations Irene helped.

Irene was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church, a charter member of the Philoptochos Society, and a member of the Golden Hour Senior Citizen's Center.

Her life long hobby was crocheting and knitting which was almost a daily activity. Her afghans were something to behold and she exceed over 250 afghans that she gave to family and friends through the years. She recorded the date and the colors of each of the afghans in her prized record book. Irene's other interests included baking and cooking, working word puzzles, playing pinochle with many friends through the years, watching sports and talking with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was always No.1 to her. Her Greek dishes and pastries were second to none and many people in Sweet-water County can attest to her cooking abilities.

Survivors include three sons, James Arthur Kalivas, Peter Kalivas and wife Carol, and Artist Kalivas and wife Marlene, all of Green River, seven grandchildren John Kalivas and wife Nina, Paul Kalivas and wife Kym, Nick Kalivas, Stephanie Leigh and husband Graham, Philip Kalivas, Andrew Kalivas and wife Lau-ren and Amy Kalivas; eight great-grandchildren Hannah Kalivas, Samantha Kalivas, Taylor Kalivas, Colton Kalivas, Jackson Leigh, Kaycie Leigh, Drew Kalivas, and Emma Kalivas

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John, her step brother Frank Merva, her step sister Mary Morvchack,, and a great grandchild Wyatt Kalivas

Private family funeral services and interment will be held.

Due to the current corona virus situation a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

The family of Irene A. Kalivas respectfully requests donations be made in her memory to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Rock Springs WY, P.O. Box 14 Rock Springs, WY 82902.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Published in Rocket Miner from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Vase Funeral Home - Rock Springs
154 Elk Street
Rock Springs, WY 82901
(307) 362-5607
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

July 24, 2020
Deeply sorry for your loss. I hope you find some comfort in knowing that Irene is in the arms of God, surrounded by angels and will forever be watching over you. May you feel God’s comfort and grace all around you during this difficult time. Peace be with you all!!
Terri Kerrigan
Friend
July 21, 2020
My sympathy goes out to the Kalivas family. I'm sorry for your loss.
Joe Agostini
Friend
July 21, 2020
To Pete and family, so sorry for your loss, may she rest in peace!
Frank Pugliese
Friend
July 20, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about your Mom. She had a heart of gold... Bobby says she knew how to treat all the people that surrounded her. She will be missed by so many.
Bobby and Debbie Vialpando
Friend
July 19, 2020
Irene was truly a wonderful lady. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Kalivas family.
Andy and Sherry Hamaker
Friend
July 18, 2020
Heartfelt condolences. May her Memory Be Eternal.
Tai Theresa Murphy
Friend
July 18, 2020
Praying for your family. So very sorry for your loss. Her loss leaves a big hole in the hearts of our community. May her memory be eternal. Danella and Rhonda DeVries
Danella J DeVries
Friend
July 18, 2020
Irene was such a special lady. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kalivas family.
Jerry and Karen Koester
Friend
July 18, 2020
So sorry to read of Irene's passing. I enjoyed her pleasant company and other dear friends' also while playing with our pinochle club. My love and prayers go out to all of the family
Maisel Baker
July 17, 2020
I will remember her smile, she always smiled! May her memory be eternal.
Ann Pryich
Ann Pryich
July 17, 2020
Oh my gosh! I feel so bad. We were thinking of her all last week. What a wonderful lady, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. My children and myself were recipients of her famous afghans, and we still have them. I remember a special time we had together. She taught me how to make baklava. I would tease her and tell her that she put something in it when I wasnt looking and she would just laugh. Mine never did taste as good as hers. Im thinking it was the love she put into her baking that Im missing. God bless you Irene. Rest In Peace. We will miss you. Sending prayers and sympathy to the family.
Beth and Terry Thompson and family
Friend
July 17, 2020
I will never forget how welcome she made us feel when teaching us all about Greek Easter traditions. I am sorry for the hole in your hearts but she was an amazing woman.
Terry and Tim Warren
Friend
July 17, 2020
So sad to hear this .. Irene was an amazing women... RIP Irene...❤
George and Chris
Friend
July 17, 2020
Deepest sympathies from Idele, George, and Angelina
July 17, 2020
Vjenaja Pamjat - May her memory be eternal.
Angelina
