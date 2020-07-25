Oh my gosh! I feel so bad. We were thinking of her all last week. What a wonderful lady, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. My children and myself were recipients of her famous afghans, and we still have them. I remember a special time we had together. She taught me how to make baklava. I would tease her and tell her that she put something in it when I wasnt looking and she would just laugh. Mine never did taste as good as hers. Im thinking it was the love she put into her baking that Im missing. God bless you Irene. Rest In Peace. We will miss you. Sending prayers and sympathy to the family.

Beth and Terry Thompson and family

Friend