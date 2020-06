1934- 2020 James Noel Gardner, 85, of Green River, WY died June 7. at Mission at Castle Rock. He was born December 25, 1934, in Calumet, MI. Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday at The Harvestime Church of Wyoming. Burial location is at Riverview Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com