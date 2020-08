1962- 2020 Jamie Lynne Carter, 57, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died July 27. Cremation has taken place. Graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. The family of Jamie respectfully ask that everyone in attendance please wear a face covering.Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com