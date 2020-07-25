Jean Keeney 1934- 2020 Jean Donnell (Yates) Keeney, 85, passed away on May 29, 2020, after a lengthy battle with heart disease and dementia. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Pine Trail Memory Care in Castle Rock, Colorado.



Jean was born November 14, 1934, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and was raised in Green River, Wyoming. She graduated from Green River High School in 1953, then attended the University of Wyoming. Before completing her degree, she married the love of her life, Allen Keeney, in 1955 and had three wonderful children. She then decided to return to school and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Art Education in 1969.



Jean worked for the Sweetwater County School district as a substitute teacher before becoming a full-time art teacher in the elementary grades. Jean retired from teaching in 1992 to enjoy her grandchildren and to travel.



After retirement, when Jean wasn't traveling or playing with her grandchildren, she spent her time volunteering with programs such as: Meals on Wheels, the Church of the Holy Communion Episcopal Thrift Shop and Alter Guild, just to name a few. Jean moved to Castle Rock, Colorado, in 2013 to be closer to her family.



Jean loved spending time with friends and family and always enjoyed chatting over a hot cup of tea or a glass of red wine. She was dedicated to her church and was proud of her English heritage. She was an avid reader of mystery and history novels. Jean was passionate about all of the arts and spent much of her time painting. She kept active by volunteering, swimming, and keeping up with her grandchildren. However, anyone who knew her, knew her true passion was her dogs, more specifically, basset hounds.



Jean is survived by: her son, Lane Keeney and spouse, Grace of Gillette, Wyoming; her daughter, Dawn (Keeney) Koltiska and spouse, Robert, of Franktown, Colorado; her granddaughters: Elizabeth Keeney, of Gillette Wyoming, Kristine Koltiska, of Castle Rock, Colorado, Megan Koltiska, of Sheridan, Wyoming, Katalina Mulligan and spouse Kendra, of Aurora, Colorado; her grandsons: Brandon Koltiska, of Franktown, Colorado, James Mulligan, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Derrick Baptist, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; one great granddaughter, Myka, and two great grandsons, Curtis and Preston; her niece, Kathy (Yates) Shupe and her nephews, Greg Yates and Brad Yates.



She was preceded in death by: her husband, Allen Keeney; Brother, William Yates; and Daughter, Gail Keeney - Mulligan.



She will be remembered for her compassionate heart, quick wit, loving spirit and "stiff upper lip."



Memorial service and celebration of life has been postponed until the fall, due to Covid-19.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Maxfund No-kill Dog Shelter 1005 Galapago St, Denver, CO 80204



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store