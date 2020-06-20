Jerry Goodwin
1940- 2020 Jerry Goodwin, 79, of Farson, Wyoming died June 13. at his home with his wife by his side.

Jerry was born on October 20, 1940 in Cedarville, California. Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com

Published in Rocket Miner from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
