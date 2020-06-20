1940- 2020 Jerry Goodwin, 79, of Farson, Wyoming died June 13. at his home with his wife by his side.
Jerry was born on October 20, 1940 in Cedarville, California. Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com
Jerry was born on October 20, 1940 in Cedarville, California. Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rocket Miner from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.