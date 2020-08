1959- 2020 Jill Cordner, 60, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died August 10. A private family graveside service will be conducted in Utah. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 3:00pm at 6093 S. Kamas Drive in Taylorsville, Utah.Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com