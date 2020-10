Or Copy this URL to Share

John Alfred Smith, 61, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died October 9. Following Cremation, A celebration of life will be conducted at 12:00 P.M., October 18, 2020, Santa Fe Southwestern Grill banquet room, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming

