John David Morrison, Sr. 1936- 2059 John David Morrison Sr., 84, passed away May 23, 2020, surrounded by his family at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming following a lengthy illness.



Dave was born September 30, 1936 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of John Patrick and Lena Morrison was raised by his maternal grandparents, Frank and Pearl Fox in Winton, Wyoming. He attended school in Rock Springs, Wyoming and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1955.



Dave married Lois Jean Johnston on September 2, 1955 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.



His interests included camping, fishing, snowmobiling, traveling, and spending time with his family.



Dave is survived by his wife Jean of Riverton, Wyoming; daughters Deanna (Gary) Reach of Riverton, Wyoming; Mary Morrison of Casper, Wyoming, Terrie (Russell) Edwards of Lincoln, Nebraska, Patty (Don) O'Lexey of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Nancy Elston of Longmont, Colorado; son John Morrison of Riverton, Wyoming; brother Tracy Ringolsby of Cheyenne, Wyoming; sister Ann Fisher of Sequim, Washington fourteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



He was proceeded in death by his parents and one daughter, Linda Araas.



Private Memorial will be held at a later date.



