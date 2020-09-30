John Klein 1943- 2020 Former resident of Rock Springs, John William Klein, 77, has passed away. John was born on January 14, 1943, in Wilkinsburg, PA, later moving to Rock Springs with his family in 1952. He graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1961 and went on to attend college in Longview, Texas, where he studied engineering. In 1966, John joined the United States Navy and served in the Vietnam War. He then discharged from the Navy to California where he worked for Pacific Bell for over 34 years, later retiring to open his own business.On August 22, 2020, John passed away peacefully at his home in Chico, CA, after battling Alzheimer's Disease for many years. He is survived by sister, Karin Primm of Loveland, CO, and one son, Andrew of Somerset, MA, along with several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Ruth Klein, brother, David Klein and sister, Elizabeth Pedri. Family is arranging a private memorial service