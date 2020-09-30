1/1
John Klein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Klein 1943- 2020 Former resident of Rock Springs, John William Klein, 77, has passed away. John was born on January 14, 1943, in Wilkinsburg, PA, later moving to Rock Springs with his family in 1952. He graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1961 and went on to attend college in Longview, Texas, where he studied engineering. In 1966, John joined the United States Navy and served in the Vietnam War. He then discharged from the Navy to California where he worked for Pacific Bell for over 34 years, later retiring to open his own business.

On August 22, 2020, John passed away peacefully at his home in Chico, CA, after battling Alzheimer's Disease for many years. He is survived by sister, Karin Primm of Loveland, CO, and one son, Andrew of Somerset, MA, along with several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Ruth Klein, brother, David Klein and sister, Elizabeth Pedri. Family is arranging a private memorial service



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rocket Miner from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved