John Leroy Frullo 1930- 2020 Please join the friends and family of John L. Frullo in celebrating his life on what would have been his 90th birthday, July 31, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 11 am at Saint Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Rock Springs, with a celebration to follow. Masks and social distancing will be encouraged.John LeRoy Frullo, 89, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. John was born on July 31, 1930, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of John Frullo and Frances Kovach.Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Hansen and husband Clif of Green River, Wyoming and Norma Frullo of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons, John Frullo of Lubbock, Texas, and Pete Frullo and wife Tina of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Jeanne Confer and husband Ray of Tucson, Arizona; six grandchildren, Amanda Hansen and partner Tyler Robison, Jennifer Miller and husband Thomas, John Michael Frullo, Braden Frullo, Briana Frullo, Kelli Frullo; four great-grandchildren, Jocelyn Miller, Sienna Miller, Charlotte Miller, and Everett Miller, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.