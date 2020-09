1948- 2020 John Vasquez, 71, of Rock Springs died August 29. Mr. Vasquez was born on September 3, 1948 in Spring Canyon, Utah; the son of Frank Vasquez and Louise Lovato. Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life and Military Honors will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.