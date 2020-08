Or Copy this URL to Share

1922- 2020 Joyce Taylor, 98, of Midvale, UT died August 8. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 14, at the Lyman Stake Center in Urie, WY at 11:00 am. Public viewing is 10:00-10:45 am. Interment will be in the Fort Bridger Cemetery.



