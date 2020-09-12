Judith Anderson 1941- 2019 The memorial service for long-time Rock Springs resident, Judy Anderson, originally planned to be held back in March of 2020, and postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions, has been re-scheduled. The service will now take place on Friday, September 18, 2020, beginning at 11:00 AM, at the First Congregational Church of Rock Springs, 1275 Adams Street. In keeping with Covid-19 precautions, the church does require that all attendees wear appropriate face covering, and social distancing protocols will be in place. Internment will take place right after the service at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, with a reception afterward at the Park Hotel, 19 Elk Street, beginning at 12:30 PM. All those that knew Judy are welcome.



