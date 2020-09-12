Judith O'Connell 1935- 2020 Judith Ann O'Connell passed away with family at her side on August 18, 2020, at the age of 84 in Green Valley, Arizona. She was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Judith was preceded in death by her husband Delmer in July 2019. She is survived by her brothers Rudy and Jim Jelosek, sister Marilyn Rogers, son Phil, daughter in-law Stephanie, granddaughter Samantha, grandson Daniel, and several nieces and nephews. Judith's funeral mass will be at Our Lady of the Valley in Green Valley, Arizona, on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. followed by 11 a.m. Mass. The service will be streamed online and may be watched live via Judith's Facebook page. Link: