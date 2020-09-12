1/1
Judith O'Connell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith O'Connell 1935- 2020 Judith Ann O'Connell passed away with family at her side on August 18, 2020, at the age of 84 in Green Valley, Arizona. She was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Judith was preceded in death by her husband Delmer in July 2019. She is survived by her brothers Rudy and Jim Jelosek, sister Marilyn Rogers, son Phil, daughter in-law Stephanie, granddaughter Samantha, grandson Daniel, and several nieces and nephews. Judith's funeral mass will be at Our Lady of the Valley in Green Valley, Arizona, on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. followed by 11 a.m. Mass. The service will be streamed online and may be watched live via Judith's Facebook page. Link:

https://bit.ly/2ERUD4D

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rocket Miner from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved