1946- 2020 Judy Sweets, 74, of Rock Springs died July 24. She was born on January 5, 1946 in Rock Springs.Cremation will take place and gravesides services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday August 4, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Rock Springs, WY.Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com