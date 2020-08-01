1/1
Judy Wilcox
1939 - 2020
Judy Wilcox 1939- 2020 Judy Wilcox 80, of Green River died on July 25, 2020, with family by her side. She died following a lengthy illness.

Judy Wilcox was born on Aug. 22, 1939, in Rock Springs, the daughter of the late Richard and Hattie (Stoddard) Brown.

She married James Wilcox in an evening ceremony on May 2, 1959, at the First Congregational Church in Rock Springs.

They have three daughters, Connie Wilcox-Timar and husband Kent Timar of Rock Springs, Brenda Wilcox, and Shelley (Wilcox) Rust and husband Pete Rust all of Green River; and three grandchildren, Heather (Wilcox) Larimore and husband Aiden Pierce of South Jordan, Utah, Ryan Rust and wife Kayli Rust of Rock Springs and Dylan Rust and partner Vanessa Munoz of New York City, New York.

Judy is a 1957 Rock Springs High School graduate. She graduated from Parks Business College in 1958 in Denver. She worked for the Colorado High School Activities Association in Denver before returning to Rock Springs in 1959. She was a stay-at-home mom.

The Wilcoxs' made their home in Rock Springs until they moved to Green River in 1963.

Judy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing cards, working on her computer and playing board games. She was an avid Wyoming Cowboys, Utah Jazz and Denver Bronco fan. She was in a number of clubs including Bunco and Pinochle. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband and daughters, until illness and injury would no longer allow. Judy and Jim were on the Green River Pond and Garden Tour.

Judy was proud of her Scottish heritage and of her family. Judy worked on hers and Jim's family's genealogy and with her daughters planned three large family reunions. She enjoyed celebrating holidays with her family and friends, as well as family reunions and backyard barbecues.

Survivors include her husband, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren and their families, as well as sister-in-law Mary Brown-Volcic and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws James and Norma Wilcox and Vera and Mark Krichbaum, her brother Jack Brown and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private Funeral Service will be conducted.

The family request donations be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway St. Suite 220, Rock Springs, 82901.

Published in Rocket Miner from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vase Funeral Home - Rock Springs
154 Elk Street
Rock Springs, WY 82901
(307) 362-5607
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person and cousin.
You were a part of my life. We visited every summer of my childhood. I will always cherish so many memories of the years and our visits. You taught me to dance, gave me a record of Bill Hayley and Comets and was a true friend. The kind of friend that you see after many years and pick up as if you saw her every day.
Nothing I can say to Jim or your daughters and close family will stop the pain of your passing. It will ease with the passage of time, and memories will become a source of joy to bring family closer. My prayers are for all of them. God bless you Judy
Kay Brown Rickner
Family
July 27, 2020
Mom, When you left, you left a huge hole in our family. You will be missed so very much. My only comfort is in knowing that you are no longer in pain after so many years. I hope there is some kind of afterlife, and that you are one again with your Mom, Dad, Brother, and all the other family members. Hopefully you are meeting all the members of the family members you only knew in the pages of your genealogy. Love and miss you dearly.
Connie Wilcox-Timar
Daughter
July 27, 2020
Mom, you have been an angel here on earth. I was raised by the best Mom. I am going to miss you so very much. My tears are for me, I know you are out of pain and have moved onto a better place that you can watch over family that your pained body was no longer able to.
Connie Wilcox-Timar
Daughter
July 27, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of Judy's passing. I'm praying for her husband Jim and her daughters, Connie, Brenda, and Shelley as well as the rest of her family. She was a good person and will be missed.
Scott Wilcox
Family
