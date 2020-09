1974- 2020 Kanon David Granstaff, 46, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died August 28. Following Cremation, A Celebration of Life will be conducted Friday, September 18, from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Lyman Pavillion Rodeo Grounds, Main Street, Lyman, Wyoming. Military Honors, Graveside Services, and Inurnment will be conducted at 11:00am Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Lyman Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Lyman, Wyoming.