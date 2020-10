1990- 2020 Kasey Kauppi, 30, of Rock Springs died October 18. Mr. Kauppi was born January 17, 1990 in Rock Springs; the son of Donald C. Kauppi and Marlene Grubb. Private Family Services will be conducted. Kasey would love for you to plant a tree and recycle in his memory. The music man is home. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com