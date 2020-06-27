1965- 2020 Keith Marsh McAllaster, 54, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died June 23. Keith worked as a field service representative for Core Laboratories for 14 years.
He loved to spend his spare time playing video games, especially on-line racing games. Cremation will take place and there will be no services at his request.
Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com
Published in Rocket Miner from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.