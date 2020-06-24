Keith Walker Taylor
1961 - 2020
Keith Walker Taylor 1961- 2020 Cremation has taken place and services have been set for Keith Walker Taylor, 59, who passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home in Sheridan, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service will be recited at 7:00 P.M. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday one hour prior to the Vigil Service at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church on Saturday one hour prior to Mass.

Published in Rocket Miner from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vase Funeral Home - Rock Springs
154 Elk Street
Rock Springs, WY 82901
(307) 362-5607
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 22, 2020
Keith was a tremendous person and a good friend, so enthusiastic and fun. I will miss him.
Kay Picard
Friend
April 18, 2020
I am sorry for the lost of your son. My name is Bruce Swank, I know Keith when I was in Wyoming, he was a great friend to me. He helped me with my addition and with other issues. I will deeply miss him. I considered him a brother to me. May God be you and your family. I always prayed for him to have strength, courage and wisdom. So sorry and God bless.
Bruce Swank
Friend
April 15, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy. Keith was a wonderful and kind person.
Traci
Acquaintance
April 15, 2020
Keith was an amazing person who touched the lives of many people. He will always be remembered for his good heart. It was a pleasure to know you, Keith. You will be missed very much. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.
Je
Neighbor
April 14, 2020
Keith was a sweetheart. I was very sad to hear of his death, a loss to us all. I hadn't seen him since he moved except for once, when I ran into him at a coffeehouse in Sheridan. What a joy to see his smile. I really, really liked him and thought highly of him. I will miss Keith. Bright blessings of comfort and love to his family and close friends, may your memories bring you smiles. I'm glad he was here.
Sandy
Friend
April 14, 2020
Keith was a bright light in a sometimes dark world. His smile truly could light up any crowd. Keith was smart, energetic, as social as they come, and very devoted to God. I pray that he rests in peace as I know he will and that he knows how much he was loved and how much hell be missed. Much love.
April 14, 2020
We have considered Keith a friend since our first meeting at Java Moon. Keith's kind soul and sweet personality cemented our friendship immediately. He was a bright light not only to myself but also my teenage daughters, always ready with a hug and asking how they're doing. He never missed an opportunity to offer congratulations for their accomplishments along with his encouraging words of advice. His genuine smile and beautiful heart will remain with us forever.
Gina Thoney
Friend
April 13, 2020
Everyone from Rock Springs High School remembers Keith. I am so sorry for your loss.
Liisa Anselmi
Friend
April 12, 2020
I worked with Keith at Sheridan High School he was always kind .Rest in Peace and God Bless
Edith Green
Friend
April 12, 2020
Keith will be forever missed. As we have had many conversations about our Heavenly Father Im sure he is hanging out up there with that beautiful smile. I have only known him a short time but will miss him greatly. God bless his family for their loss.
Chris Brady
Family
April 11, 2020
We opened a shop next to Java Moon years ago, and Keith was one of the first people to reach out & make us feel welcome. He was always smiling & could light up a room just be entering it. Such a good, gentle soul. Our hearts are broken at his passing, but he is with our Lord and will keep his face smiling forever now in Heaven. All our sympathy to his family.
Jennifer Nelson
Friend
April 11, 2020
Keith was a good friend to me during a time I really needed one.
April 11, 2020
Met Keith as I was a Letter Carrier in Laramie and he a student. One of the happiest people I know. About 40 years ago. I was always glad to see him. Talked Rock Springs some as my wife is from there. I so sorry to hear of your lost. Just had to tell you what a nice guy and joy to see. I will miss him. Peace to All.
Bill Jussila
Friend
April 9, 2020
Im so sorry to hear this . I worked with Keith at Java Moon. I loved that he was always smiling and so much fun to be around. He will certainly be missed
Victoria Sarokon
Friend
April 9, 2020
Tay , God Rest Your Soul
Gone too soon! God bless and comfort you and yours
K K
Friend
April 8, 2020
Keith and I go way back. Specifically about 40 years ago. We worked together at Pla Mor Bowl. My mother, our boss, had such a genuine fondness for him. We teased that Keith could've been standing over a blood body, with a bloody knife, and he would say, "Verlee, I didn't do it" and she would've believed him. Keith and I reconnected when he moved to Sheridan. He knew more people in his first year here, than I did after 20+years. Loved his laugh and his personality. I am sure I will still look for him biking around downtown, and remembering that more than once, he didn't recognize me when I came into the Java Moon!
Nancy Garbrecht
Friend
April 8, 2020
Keith was much loved by our entire family. We lost a dear friend and will miss him terribly. One thing we know for certain, he was a believer and is now with His beloved Savior in heaven. Our thoughts and prayers for comfort and peace are with the family.

Sincerely,

Gary and Shauna Bowers
Sheridan, WY
Shauna Bowers
Friend
April 8, 2020
Keith will be missed by all who knew him. The Taylor family is in our prayers.
Marian Helm
April 8, 2020
Jan 19th, 2019 Keith had a request for me. " Paul, when you sing in church this Sunday, I have a request. That is for you and Rebecca Law to sing We Are One Body..." Coincidentally, Keith was one of the first people to give me the biggest welcome to Sheridan when I walked into a local coffee shop, Java Moon. I was shocked to see him! Prior to moving to Sheridan from Zimbabwe, I had last seen Keith in our days in Laramie at the Catholic Church Newman Center. He was surprised I remembered him...well how could I not with that big smile! Thank you, Keith, and to the Taylor family for raising a guy who showed what it is to love your neighbor! I will miss the holiday text messages. The random request for a prayer or song to sing. Keith was one of my grounding people when I was on that stage. It Is Well, Keith.
Paul Pswarayi
Friend
April 8, 2020
Good guy
April 8, 2020
Keith was dear to me and my girls. He helped me out in so many ways and so many times. He was kind and generous. I will cherish my memories.
Rebecca Christensen
Friend
