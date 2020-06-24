Keith Walker Taylor 1961- 2020 Cremation has taken place and services have been set for Keith Walker Taylor, 59, who passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home in Sheridan, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service will be recited at 7:00 P.M. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday one hour prior to the Vigil Service at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church on Saturday one hour prior to Mass.



